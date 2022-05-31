ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) Short Interest Update

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,100 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the April 30th total of 284,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 454.2 days.
Shares of ENN Energy stock opened at $14.49 on Tuesday. ENN Energy has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $22.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.72.
ENN Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
