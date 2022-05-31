Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.20-$2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Enovis stock opened at $66.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. Enovis has a twelve month low of $59.15 and a twelve month high of $164.01.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Enovis had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enovis will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enovis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Enovis from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Enovis stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

