Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO) Short Interest Update

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the April 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ ESGRO traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $25.25. 16,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,154. Enstar Group has a twelve month low of $24.64 and a twelve month high of $28.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 15th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

