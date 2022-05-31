Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.53.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $1.80 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wedbush lowered shares of Entasis Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $1.80 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Entasis Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 13.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 186,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 22,001 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 40.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 229,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 66,058 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 14.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 214.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 55,834 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 6.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). Research analysts anticipate that Entasis Therapeutics will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multidrug-resistant pathogens in the United States. Its lead product candidate is sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pneumonia and bloodstream infections caused by carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Entasis Therapeutics (ETTX)
- Builders FirstSource Stock is Building Out a Base
- Is This Game On for GameStop Stock?
- There’s An Institutional Bottom In Autodesk
- Kohl’s Stock is Becoming Affordable
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Entasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.