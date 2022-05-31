Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP) Short Interest Update

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the April 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSCP opened at $20.94 on Tuesday. Enterprise Financial Services has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $26.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

