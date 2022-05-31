Enthusiast Gaming (EGLX) and Its Peers Head-To-Head Survey

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Enthusiast Gaming to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enthusiast Gaming and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enthusiast Gaming $132.78 million -$41.53 million -7.77 Enthusiast Gaming Competitors $996.05 million -$74.95 million 65.29

Enthusiast Gaming’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Enthusiast Gaming. Enthusiast Gaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Enthusiast Gaming and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enthusiast Gaming 0 0 3 0 3.00 Enthusiast Gaming Competitors 73 271 382 10 2.45

Enthusiast Gaming currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 231.95%. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 56.60%. Given Enthusiast Gaming’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Enthusiast Gaming is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Enthusiast Gaming and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enthusiast Gaming -26.65% -19.98% -14.49% Enthusiast Gaming Competitors -2,737.81% -1.13% -206.04%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.1% of Enthusiast Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.1% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.2% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers in YouTube and Twitch. It also operates Luminosity Gaming, an eSports franchise; and hosts other gaming events. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

