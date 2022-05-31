EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Mizuho from $172.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EOG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EOG Resources from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.26.

EOG opened at $136.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.05. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $136.94.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 16.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $566,339.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,677 shares of company stock worth $2,343,086 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,391,572 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,246,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,224 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,646,390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,561,649,000 after purchasing an additional 528,077 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in EOG Resources by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,748,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,381,518,000 after purchasing an additional 502,626 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in EOG Resources by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,417,102 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,553,563,000 after purchasing an additional 491,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,346,154 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $917,640,000 after purchasing an additional 312,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

