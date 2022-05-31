Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Major Shareholder Sells $234,827.46 in Stock

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) major shareholder Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 32,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total transaction of $234,827.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,769,004 shares in the company, valued at $26,910,688.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Solas Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Epsilon Energy alerts:

On Friday, May 27th, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 51,550 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $367,036.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 18,857 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $132,941.85.

On Monday, May 23rd, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 26,472 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $185,833.44.

On Monday, May 16th, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 19,000 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $134,900.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 18,457 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total transaction of $130,860.13.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 13,000 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $91,650.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 12,658 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $89,492.06.

On Thursday, May 5th, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 31,642 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $237,315.00.

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 61,500 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $458,790.00.

Shares of EPSN stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.98. The company had a trading volume of 320,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,868. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day moving average is $6.03. Epsilon Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.94 million, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.19.

Epsilon Energy ( NASDAQ:EPSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a net margin of 30.93% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPSN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 714,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after buying an additional 74,550 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 8,277 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 39,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 6,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 27,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Epsilon Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The Company has natural gas production in the Marcellus in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Epsilon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epsilon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.