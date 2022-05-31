Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,090,000 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the April 30th total of 8,720,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of Equinor ASA stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $37.64. 185,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,985,591. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $18.44 and a twelve month high of $39.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.35.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.03. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $36.05 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 16.43%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 378.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 2,643.5% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 220.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 5.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQNR shares. Bank of America raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. DNB Markets upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equinor ASA from 280.00 to 287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.22.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

