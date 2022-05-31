Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral deposits. It primarily explores for gold, copper and silver deposits. The company’s principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine in Maranhão State Brazil and the Mesquite gold mine, in California, the United States. Equinox Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EQX. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$15.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Desjardins decreased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank downgraded Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinox Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.93.

EQX stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.95. The company had a trading volume of 137,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,392. Equinox Gold has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $9.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 38.26%. The company had revenue of $381.20 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Equinox Gold will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,303,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,327 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,924,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 173.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,207,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,258,000 after buying an additional 1,399,386 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,056,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,256,000 after buying an additional 1,225,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,497,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,404,000 after acquiring an additional 939,751 shares during the last quarter. 35.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

