Eric Furlan Sells 7,500 Shares of Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Stock

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) Senior Officer Eric Furlan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.60, for a total value of C$207,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,495,460.40.

TSE PXT traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$28.42. The company had a trading volume of 179,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,200. Parex Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of C$17.28 and a 52 week high of C$30.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.29 by C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$523.94 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Parex Resources Inc. will post 7.0599999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Parex Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Parex Resources’s payout ratio is currently 7.21%.

PXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Parex Resources from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cormark upped their price target on Parex Resources from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 price target (up previously from C$34.00) on shares of Parex Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.43.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

