Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Erste Bank der Muster is a traditional banking group and providering financial services in Central and Eastern Europe. It focuses on retail and SME banking. It offers a range of products through group-wide bundling of product know how into Competence Centres covering, among others, Debt financing, Equity capital markets ,Mergers and acquisitions,Debt advisory, Project financing, Syndication, Real Estate financing and solutions, Infrastructure Finance & Public Sector, Merchant Banking / Private Equity, Leasing solutions (IMMORENT), and Corporate Cash Management. Its customers can avail its products in netbanking, wether it is Komfort-Kredit, Profit account, Bonus account, Building society contract, Pension plan or the order of MasterCard or VISA Card. Erste Bank focuses on private clients, corporate clients and the public sector. it offers all financial products under one roof. It operates in the areas of investment , construction and living , and leasing. Erste Bank is based in Vienna, Austria. “

EBKDY has been the topic of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Erste Group Bank from €36.00 ($38.71) to €43.00 ($46.24) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on Erste Group Bank from €48.00 ($51.61) to €47.00 ($50.54) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Erste Group Bank from €42.00 ($45.16) to €45.00 ($48.39) in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Erste Group Bank from €50.00 ($53.76) to €53.00 ($56.99) in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.86.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EBKDY traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $15.66. The company had a trading volume of 73,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,977. Erste Group Bank has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $25.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.44.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Erste Group Bank will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

