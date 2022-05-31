ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.85-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.45 billion-$2.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.49 billion.

ESAB opened at $50.07 on Tuesday. ESAB has a one year low of $42.96 and a one year high of $58.08.

Get ESAB alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESAB. Loop Capital began coverage on ESAB in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ESAB in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

ESAB Company Profile (Get Rating)

ESAB Corporation formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.