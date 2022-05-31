Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) PT Lowered to $1.50

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $1.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 284.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GMBL. Benchmark cut their price objective on Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Esports Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Esports Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMBL opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.07. Esports Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $13.74.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMBL. UBS Group AG increased its position in Esports Entertainment Group by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 422.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,845 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 64,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Esports Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. 19.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments.

