Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) PT Lowered to $1.50

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $1.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 284.62% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GMBL. Benchmark cut their price objective on Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Esports Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Esports Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.05.
Shares of NASDAQ:GMBL opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.07. Esports Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $13.74.
About Esports Entertainment Group (Get Rating)
Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Esports Entertainment Group (GMBL)
- Broadcom Is Primed To Hit A New All-Time High
- Ulta Beauty Had One Beautiful Quarter
- MarketBeat Podcast: Where Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?
- Workday Gets Worked Over By The Analysts
- Builders FirstSource Stock is Building Out a Base
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.