ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.50% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ESSA Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust and is the leading service-oriented financial institution that provides services to individuals, families, and businesses in greater Pocono, Pennsylvania region. The Bank maintains its corporate headquarters in downtown Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania and has community offices throughout the Pocono area. In addition to being one of the region’s largest mortgage lenders, ESSA Bank & Trust offers a full range of retail and commercial financial services. ESSA Bank & Trust’s business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in residential first mortgage loans, including construction mortgage loans, commercial real estate, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and consumer loans. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ESSA Bancorp in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:ESSA traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,574. The company has a market capitalization of $167.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.40. ESSA Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day moving average of $17.37.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.94 million. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 25.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 7,708 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 35.3% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 18,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 10.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

