Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Market Perform

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ESS. Barclays cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $367.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $420.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $352.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $352.07.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $288.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $325.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 47.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.74. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $275.33 and a 12-month high of $363.36.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 26.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,667,195,000 after buying an additional 184,047 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,686,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,355,194,000 after purchasing an additional 242,033 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,535,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,769,943,000 after acquiring an additional 450,710 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,219,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,814,408,000 after acquiring an additional 316,868 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,911,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,005,930,000 after acquiring an additional 86,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

