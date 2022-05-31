Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $300.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.29.

EL opened at $251.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $257.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.75. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $225.39 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total transaction of $275,997.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,160,985.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

