Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Short Interest Down 21.2% in May

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,400 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the April 30th total of 80,500 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 39,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CLWT opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. Euro Tech has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $3.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.77.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a $0.06 dividend.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euro Tech in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Euro Tech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.34% of Euro Tech worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Euro Tech

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

