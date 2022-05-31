Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited Plans Special Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:CLWT)

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) announced a special dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, June 23rd.

Euro Tech has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years.

CLWT opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. Euro Tech has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $3.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average is $1.77.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euro Tech in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Euro Tech stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,581 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 4.91% of Euro Tech worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

