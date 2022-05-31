Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Short Interest Update

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 997,100 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the April 30th total of 751,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 105.0 days.

CAHPF stock opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average of $2.92. Evolution Mining has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $4.20.

A number of research firms have commented on CAHPF. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Evolution Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.40 to $4.65 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group raised Evolution Mining to a “hold” rating and set a $4.05 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Evolution Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Evolution Mining Limited engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operations, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2021, it operated five gold mines, such as Cowal in New South Wales; Mt Carlton and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario.

