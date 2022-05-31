Evotec (ETR:EVT) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Evotec (ETR:EVT – Get Rating) has been given a €30.00 ($32.26) target price by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

EVT has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($50.54) target price on Evotec in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($46.24) target price on Evotec in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($48.39) target price on Evotec in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($41.94) price objective on Evotec in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($45.16) price objective on Evotec in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Get Evotec alerts:

EVT stock traded up €1.14 ($1.23) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €26.40 ($28.39). 281,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €25.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €31.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion and a PE ratio of 50.00. Evotec has a 1-year low of €20.16 ($21.68) and a 1-year high of €45.83 ($49.28).

Evotec SE operates as a drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as neuronal diseases, diabetes and complications of diabetes, pain, inflammation, oncology, infectious diseases, respiratory diseases, fibrosis, rare diseases, and women's health.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.