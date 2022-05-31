Evotec (EVT) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Evotec (ETR: EVT):

5/24/2022 – Evotec was given a new €47.00 ($50.54) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

5/18/2022 – Evotec was given a new €30.00 ($32.26) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

5/17/2022 – Evotec was given a new €43.00 ($46.24) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

5/16/2022 – Evotec was given a new €47.00 ($50.54) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

5/12/2022 – Evotec was given a new €33.00 ($35.48) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

5/11/2022 – Evotec was given a new €45.00 ($48.39) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

5/11/2022 – Evotec was given a new €43.00 ($46.24) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

5/10/2022 – Evotec was given a new €43.00 ($46.24) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/29/2022 – Evotec was given a new €42.00 ($45.16) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/22/2022 – Evotec was given a new €43.00 ($46.24) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

4/20/2022 – Evotec was given a new €47.00 ($50.54) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

4/19/2022 – Evotec was given a new €33.00 ($35.48) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

4/13/2022 – Evotec was given a new €33.00 ($35.48) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

4/12/2022 – Evotec was given a new €43.00 ($46.24) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

4/12/2022 – Evotec was given a new €43.00 ($46.24) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Shares of ETR EVT opened at €26.40 ($28.39) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.59. Evotec SE has a twelve month low of €20.16 ($21.68) and a twelve month high of €45.83 ($49.28). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €25.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €31.70.

Evotec SE operates as a drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as neuronal diseases, diabetes and complications of diabetes, pain, inflammation, oncology, infectious diseases, respiratory diseases, fibrosis, rare diseases, and women's health.

