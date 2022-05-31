Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Excellon Resources’ earnings. Excellon Resources reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Excellon Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.24 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Excellon Resources.

Get Excellon Resources alerts:

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $9.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Excellon Resources had a negative net margin of 154.22% and a negative return on equity of 99.92%.

Separately, Pi Financial raised shares of Excellon Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

EXN stock opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.88. The company has a market cap of $18.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.14. Excellon Resources has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $3.03.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Excellon Resources in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Northeast Investment Management grew its position in shares of Excellon Resources by 162.4% in the first quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 159,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 98,417 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Excellon Resources by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 874,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 328,737 shares during the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Excellon Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Excellon Resources (EXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Excellon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excellon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.