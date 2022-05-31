Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Short Interest Update

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,980,000 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the April 30th total of 40,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ:XELA opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. Exela Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $5.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.76.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Exela Technologies will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Exela Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. B. Riley downgraded Exela Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $0.55 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Exela Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XELA. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exela Technologies by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Exela Technologies by 28.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 20,770 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Exela Technologies by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 56,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 22,034 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Exela Technologies during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Exela Technologies by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 30,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

