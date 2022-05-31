Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get Exelon alerts:

In related news, Director William P. Bowers acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $196,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,018,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,337 shares in the company, valued at $111,264.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,813 shares of company stock worth $1,405,947. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 251.8% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelon stock opened at $49.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.49. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Exelon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.