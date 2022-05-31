eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services primarily in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents and brokers. eXp World Holdings, Inc., formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation, is based in Bellingham, Washington. “

Get eXp World alerts:

EXPI has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of eXp World from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Shares of eXp World stock traded up $0.81 on Monday, hitting $14.49. The company had a trading volume of 27,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,255. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 3.14. eXp World has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $55.43.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.56 million. eXp World had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 41.05%. The company’s revenue was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that eXp World will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stacey Onnen sold 16,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $390,395.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Darren Lee Jacklin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $118,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 210,942 shares of company stock valued at $4,281,981. 35.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in eXp World in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in eXp World by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 20,014 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eXp World in the 1st quarter valued at $1,250,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in eXp World in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in eXp World by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 9,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World (Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eXp World (EXPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.