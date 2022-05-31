Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.69% from the stock’s current price.
According to Zacks, “Exscientia plc is an AI-driven pharmatech company. It involved in discovering, designing and developing drugs. Exscientia plc is based in OXFORD, England. “
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exscientia from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Exscientia from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.
Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts predict that Exscientia will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXAI. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exscientia during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Exscientia during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Exscientia during the first quarter worth about $182,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Exscientia during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exscientia during the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. 37.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Exscientia Company Profile (Get Rating)
Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.
