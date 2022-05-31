Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the April 30th total of 2,100,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 746,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

EXR stock opened at $180.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.12 and a 200-day moving average of $199.98. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $148.29 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.88 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 50.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.40%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $1,041,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,924,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 10.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,646,000 after buying an additional 45,864 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 9.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 11.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,741,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 193,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,850,000 after buying an additional 9,406 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.92.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

