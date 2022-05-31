EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.20% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development of drug devices to treat debilitating diseases of the eye disorders and other chronic conditions. The company’s product candidate consists of DEXYCU(TM). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as pSivida Corp., is headquartered in Watertown, MA. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EYPT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of EYPT traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,493. The company has a market capitalization of $329.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $21.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.95.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.35 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 174.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. Analysts forecast that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYPT. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 139.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.

