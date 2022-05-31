F.N.B. Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

F.N.B. has a payout ratio of 33.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect F.N.B. to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $12.13 on Tuesday. F.N.B. has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $14.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $312.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.24 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 27.34%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that F.N.B. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FNB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in F.N.B. by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,996,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625,329 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in F.N.B. by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,158,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,721,000 after buying an additional 3,125,650 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,114,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,857 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,756,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,515,000 after purchasing an additional 942,178 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,940,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,156,000 after purchasing an additional 493,070 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

