Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.25.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Shares of NYSE FN traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.67. 4,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,824. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.92. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $80.11 and a 52 week high of $126.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.84.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $564.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,146 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $211,874.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fabrinet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.