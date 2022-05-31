Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.25.
Shares of NYSE FN traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.67. 4,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,824. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.92. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $80.11 and a 52 week high of $126.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.84.
In other news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,146 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $211,874.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fabrinet Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
