Fairholme Capital Management, L.L.C. Sells 5,300 Shares of Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III) Stock

Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III – Get Rating) insider Fairholme Capital Management, L.L.C. sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.34, for a total value of C$17,702.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,525,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$51,854,722.44.

Shares of III traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$3.10. 43,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,656. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.61. The company has a market cap of C$442.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11. Imperial Metals Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.11.

Imperial Metals (TSE:III – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$33.13 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Imperial Metals Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Imperial Metals Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of base and precious metals in Canada. It holds 100% interests in the Mount Polley copper-gold mine that includes seven mining leases and 50 mineral claims covering an area of 23,369 hectares located in south-central British Columbia; and the Huckleberry copper mine, which comprises two mining leases and 49 mineral claims covering an area of 25,767 hectares situated in west-central British Columbia.

