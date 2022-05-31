Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Short Interest Down 19.8% in May

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the April 30th total of 1,920,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 839,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

NASDAQ FLMN traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.05. The company had a trading volume of 33,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,011. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.88. The firm has a market cap of $609.47 million, a P/E ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Falcon Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $7.84.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $22.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.50 million. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 17.26%. Equities analysts forecast that Falcon Minerals will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is 288.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals from $5.40 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Falcon Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.44.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 127.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,118,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after buying an additional 626,610 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 130.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 891,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 504,492 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Falcon Minerals in the first quarter worth approximately $1,736,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Falcon Minerals in the third quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Falcon Minerals in the first quarter worth approximately $1,466,000. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 95,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

