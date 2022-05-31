Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.17.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FAST. StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.
Fastenal stock opened at $54.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.19. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The firm has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.52%.
In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 650 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.41 per share, for a total transaction of $36,666.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,952.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,937. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,885 shares of company stock worth $100,509. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.
About Fastenal (Get Rating)
Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.
