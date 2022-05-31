Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Short Interest Update

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,300 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the April 30th total of 115,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, Director Everett M. Dobrinski acquired 1,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.30 per share, with a total value of $103,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,931.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Zachary Carpenter sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $88,386.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,378 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,506,000 after buying an additional 139,681 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,757,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $577,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 52,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after acquiring an additional 22,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,349,000 after acquiring an additional 16,310 shares during the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AGM traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.01. 50,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,125. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.93. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 52 week low of $94.20 and a 52 week high of $137.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.60.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 31.89%. The company had revenue of $82.37 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is presently 34.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Sidoti upgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

