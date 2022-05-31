Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of Sodium Thiosulfate for the prevention of ototoxicity from cisplatin in pediatric patients. The Company’s products include Eniluracil and Sodium Thiosulfate (STS). Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc., is based in United States. “

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fennec Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:FENC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.82. 739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,306. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.49. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $6.55. The stock has a market cap of $151.55 million, a PE ratio of -9.24 and a beta of -0.07.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FENC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 189.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 31,574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 23,280.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 16,296 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 34,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 43.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

