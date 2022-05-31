Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $134.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.74% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ferguson plc is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe. Ferguson plc, formerly known as Wolseley plc, is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FERG. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ferguson from £114.75 ($145.18) to £103.65 ($131.14) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ferguson to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7,739.80.

Shares of FERG stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $121.00. 20,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.66. Ferguson has a one year low of $111.81 and a one year high of $183.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.35.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Ferguson will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FERG. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

