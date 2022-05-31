Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) PT Lowered to €140.00

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Citigroup from €160.00 ($172.04) to €140.00 ($150.54) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

RACE has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Ferrari from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Redburn Partners raised Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ferrari from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferrari currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.09.

Shares of Ferrari stock traded down $8.37 on Tuesday, hitting $193.49. 7,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,961. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.28 and its 200 day moving average is $227.56. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $178.87 and a 52-week high of $278.78. The stock has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at $374,511,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth $297,543,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari in the third quarter worth $178,959,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth $89,449,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ferrari by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,059,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,308,000 after purchasing an additional 271,513 shares in the last quarter. 38.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

