Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share by the iron ore producer on Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Ferrexpo’s previous dividend of $0.07. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Ferrexpo stock opened at GBX 181.40 ($2.30) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 170.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 225.51. Ferrexpo has a 1-year low of GBX 105.50 ($1.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 513 ($6.49).

FXPO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 340 ($4.30) to GBX 350 ($4.43) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.93) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

