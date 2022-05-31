FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on FibroGen from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FibroGen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. FibroGen has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $30.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.79. The company has a market cap of $937.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.91.

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $60.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.76 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 109.09% and a negative net margin of 109.22%. The business’s revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FibroGen will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FGEN. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in FibroGen during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter worth $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of FibroGen in the third quarter worth $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 20.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile (Get Rating)

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

