Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS) Increases Dividend to GBX 5.50 Per Share

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Fidelity China Special Situations’s previous dividend of $4.68. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON FCSS opened at GBX 253 ($3.20) on Tuesday. Fidelity China Special Situations has a 12 month low of GBX 211.50 ($2.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 425.50 ($5.38). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 245.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 280.20.

Get Fidelity China Special Situations alerts:

About Fidelity China Special Situations (Get Rating)

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. The fund is co-managed by FIL Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited and FIL Investments International. It invests in the public equity markets of China, which includes companies listed in China or Hong Kong and Chinese companies on other stock exchanges.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity China Special Situations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity China Special Situations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.