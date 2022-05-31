Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.
Shares of NASDAQ FRGI opened at $7.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $195.43 million, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.12 and a 200 day moving average of $8.96. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $15.62.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,778 shares during the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI)
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.