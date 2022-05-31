Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Get Fiesta Restaurant Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FRGI opened at $7.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $195.43 million, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.12 and a 200 day moving average of $8.96. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $15.62.

Fiesta Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FRGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $95.61 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,778 shares during the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.