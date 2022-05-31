Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target Cut to $47.50 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $55.00 to $47.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.45% from the company’s current price.
FITB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.87.
FITB opened at $39.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.48. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $50.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.30.
In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $2,002,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,822,037.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,145 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,941 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 28.7% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 38,100.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
