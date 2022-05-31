Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target Cut to $47.50 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $55.00 to $47.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.45% from the company’s current price.

FITB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.87.

FITB opened at $39.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.48. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $50.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.30.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $2,002,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,822,037.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,145 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,941 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 28.7% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 38,100.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

