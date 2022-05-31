Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Short Interest Up 30.4% in May

Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 441,800 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the April 30th total of 338,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Shares of Filo Mining stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $19.61. The stock had a trading volume of 38,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,299. Filo Mining has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $21.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.87.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FLMMF shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$13.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Filo Mining in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$20.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Filo del Sol copper-gold-silver deposit located in the Atacama region of Northern Chile and adjacent San Juan province of Argentina.

