Financial Comparison: EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) & Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO)

EVgo and Secoo are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current recommendations for EVgo and Secoo, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|EVgo
|1
|4
|7
|0
|2.50
|Secoo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares EVgo and Secoo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|EVgo
|$22.21 million
|116.60
|-$5.91 million
|N/A
|N/A
|Secoo
|$491.42 million
|0.03
|-$88.80 million
|N/A
|N/A
EVgo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Secoo.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
9.9% of EVgo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.5% of Secoo shares are owned by institutional investors. 74.5% of EVgo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares EVgo and Secoo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|EVgo
|N/A
|N/A
|-7.14%
|Secoo
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Risk and Volatility
EVgo has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Secoo has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
EVgo beats Secoo on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About EVgo (Get Rating)
EVgo, Inc. owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services. It also provides ancillary services, such as customization of digital applications, charging data integration, loyalty programs, access to chargers behind parking lot, or garage, pay gates and pilots microtargeted advertising, and charging reservations; and maintenance and development and project management services through eXtendTM, including electric vehicle supply equipment installation, networking, and operations. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.
About Secoo (Get Rating)
Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It provides upscale brand products and services, including handbags, watches, clothing, footwear, jewelry and accessories, cosmetics and skincare, home accessories, sportswear, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, 3C electronic devices, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers. The company also offers its website as a marketplace to third party merchants to facilitate their sales of upscale products and services. Secoo Holding Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
