Financial Contrast: Owlet (OWLT) & Its Rivals

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Measuring & controlling devices, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Owlet to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Owlet and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Owlet N/A -158.71% -40.45% Owlet Competitors -3,288.70% 4.83% 1.80%

37.6% of Owlet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of shares of all “Measuring & controlling devices, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of shares of all “Measuring & controlling devices, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Owlet and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Owlet 0 2 1 0 2.33 Owlet Competitors 154 691 954 28 2.47

Owlet presently has a consensus target price of $7.58, suggesting a potential upside of 70.80%. As a group, “Measuring & controlling devices, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 20.74%. Given Owlet’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Owlet is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Owlet and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Owlet $75.80 million -$71.70 million -3.34 Owlet Competitors $2.66 billion $435.24 million 13.63

Owlet’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Owlet. Owlet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Owlet rivals beat Owlet on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About Owlet (Get Rating)

Owlet, Inc. operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. Its products include Smart Sock, a baby monitor to track an infant's oxygen levels, heart rates, and sleep trends; Dream Sock, an app to assist children for better sleep; Cam, a video streaming app to hear and see baby from anywhere; and Dream Lab, an interactive online platform that assists families in building healthy sleep habits. The company also offers Dream Duo, a monitoring system for baby's sleeping habits and includes wearable sock monitor, HD video, and digital sleep coach. Owlet, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Lehi, Utah.

