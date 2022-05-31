Financial Review: First Advantage (FA) vs. Its Competitors

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) is one of 227 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare First Advantage to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get First Advantage alerts:

92.0% of First Advantage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares First Advantage and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio First Advantage $712.29 million $16.05 million 44.70 First Advantage Competitors $3.40 billion $347.57 million 16.74

First Advantage’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than First Advantage. First Advantage is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares First Advantage and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Advantage 6.29% 13.25% 7.95% First Advantage Competitors -17.73% -12.98% -7.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for First Advantage and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Advantage 0 0 8 0 3.00 First Advantage Competitors 1406 6899 12241 348 2.55

First Advantage currently has a consensus price target of $24.07, suggesting a potential upside of 63.20%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 47.35%. Given First Advantage’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe First Advantage is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

First Advantage beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

First Advantage Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products. The company also provides post-onboarding solutions, including criminal records monitoring, healthcare sanctions, motor vehicle records, social media screening, and global sanctions and licenses; and fleet/vehicle compliance, hiring tax credits and incentives, resident/tenant screening, and investigative research. Its products and solutions are used by personnel in recruiting, human resources, risk, compliance, vendor management, safety, and/or security in global enterprises, mid-sized, and small companies. The company was formerly known as Fastball Intermediate, Inc. and changed its name to First Advantage Corporation in March 2021. First Advantage Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.