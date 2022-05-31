Financial Survey: Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) versus EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX)

Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF – Get Rating) and EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Pacific Booker Minerals and EMX Royalty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Booker Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A EMX Royalty 0 0 1 0 3.00

EMX Royalty has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 128.43%. Given EMX Royalty’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EMX Royalty is more favorable than Pacific Booker Minerals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pacific Booker Minerals and EMX Royalty’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Booker Minerals N/A N/A -$480,000.00 ($0.12) -4.72 EMX Royalty $7.53 million 28.66 -$23.74 million ($0.05) -39.39

Pacific Booker Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EMX Royalty. EMX Royalty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pacific Booker Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Booker Minerals and EMX Royalty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Booker Minerals N/A -7.84% -7.84% EMX Royalty -19.11% 1.80% 1.27%

Volatility and Risk

Pacific Booker Minerals has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EMX Royalty has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.4% of EMX Royalty shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

EMX Royalty beats Pacific Booker Minerals on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Booker Minerals (Get Rating)

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum concentrates. It primarily holds interests in the Morrison property located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Booker Gold Explorations Limited and changed its name to Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. in February 2000. Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About EMX Royalty (Get Rating)

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, as well as Sweden, and Norway. The company was formerly known as Eurasian Minerals Inc. and changed its name to EMX Royalty Corporation in July 2017. EMX Royalty Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

