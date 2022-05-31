Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Short Interest Down 17.7% in May

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 510,200 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the April 30th total of 619,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 137.9 days.

FINGF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Finning International from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Finning International from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Finning International from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.44.

Shares of FINGF stock opened at $26.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.79. Finning International has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $32.23.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1819 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Finning International’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 2.81%.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

