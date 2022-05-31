FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.82.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of FinVolution Group from $7.27 to $3.27 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of FinVolution Group in a research report on Friday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

FINV stock opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96. FinVolution Group has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $10.41.

FinVolution Group ( NYSE:FINV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $384.15 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from FinVolution Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 4.5%. FinVolution Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.39%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,989,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 338.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 354,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 273,820 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,803,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in FinVolution Group by 42.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,276,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after acquiring an additional 382,238 shares during the last quarter.

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

